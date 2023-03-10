Online retailer Zulily cut an undisclosed amount of corporate employees amid a revenue slump.

This is the second round of layoffs, following a round of cuts in May.

A company spokesperson confirmed the job cuts but did not reveal the number of roles removed.

Zulily said: “Yesterday, we announced to our team members some hard choices we have made for our organization to bring our operating expenses in line with our revenue and position our business for future growth.”

Laid-off workers will receive severance, a continuation of some benefits, and outplacement assistance.

Zulily’s headcount is now employs almost 2,000 people, with over 800 employees in the Seattle region.

It reported a 28 percent revenue drop to $254 million in the fourth quarter due to lower unit volume, decreased shipping rates, and lower site traffic.

Its parent company, Qurate, has also reported a 13 percent year-over-year revenue decline in the fourth quarter.

Last week, Qurate announced a 12 percent job cut representing 400 employees, which did not hit Zulily.

Zulily shut down a fulfillment center in Pennsylvania, laying off 500 people last year.

Several e-commerce firms face sluggish growth after the online shopping upswing during the pandemic.

Qurate CEO David Rawlinson called 2022 a “challenging year for the company” and cited “macro pressure that impacted consumer demand.”

Source: GeekWire

