German manufacturer Zollner will invest $18 million in two projects to expand its US footprint, creating 100 new jobs in Virginia.

The firm plans to spend $14 million to upgrade its manufacturing operations in the Pittsylvania County facility.

It will use proprietary technologies to build custom electronic products for clients at the factory to generate 80 job openings.

Read More: Microchip Technology expansion to bring 300 new jobs to Oregon

Zollner also aims to invest an extra $4 million in its US headquarters facility in Loudoun County, adding 20 new positions.

Virginia successfully competed for the projects with North Carolina and West Virginia.

CEO David Faliskie said: Our locations in Leesburg and Danville have workforce availability and are supported by complete transportation systems, so we look forward to continued growth through the acquisition by Zollner.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Established in 1965, Zollner has grown into a global player with over 12,000 staff and 20 locations worldwide.

To secure the project, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership collaborated with the City of Danville, Pittsylvania County, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, and Loudoun County.

Governor Youngkin approved a $360,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Danville with the project.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.