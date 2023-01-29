Inditex, Zara’s parent company, has revealed it plans to double the number of disabled employees in its global workforce to 1,500 over the next two years.

The Spanish fashion conglomerate’s commitment will increase disability inclusion in its global network of stores, logistics centres, warehouses, and offices.

Inditex stated in a statement that its goal is to “always” exceed the ratios of people with disabilities set by the legislation of the various markets in which it operates.

The company has set a goal of reaching at least two percent of employees with disabilities in markets where there are no specific regulations.

Inditex CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras revealed the new pledge during a meeting with International Labour Organization Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo.

The company has now endorsed the International Labour Organization’s Global Business and Disability Network, a global network created to encourage disability acceptance in the workplace.

Maceiras said: “disability inclusion in the workplace is a core component of our commitment to people. Diversity, fairness and inclusion are values we all embrace, values we pursue day-to-day, in order to have an impact within Inditex as well as all around us: our pledge is to design opportunities for everyone.”

ILO’s Director-General said: “Companies increasingly recognise that their Diversity, Equity & Inclusion efforts must address the inclusion of persons with disabilities to lead to positive and sustainable business changes.

“The ILO Global Business and Disability Network provides a unique space for enterprises to learn from and support each other on their respective disability inclusion journey,”

Source: Retail Gazette

