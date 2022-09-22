Parcel carrier Yodel has revealed it plans to recruit 4,000 additional staff as it prepares for the busy Christmas period.

Bosses at the company say November’s soccer World Cup is likely to lead to increased demand in the run-up to the festive season and so more staff are needed.

Yodel’s has 50 locations across the country which provide a wide range of job opportunities, including employed and self-employed couriers, day and night parcel sorters, and team managers.

READ MORE: GOOGLE FACES €25 BILLION DAMAGES CLAIMS IN UK AND DUTCH COURTS OVER ADTECH PRACTICES

This latest recruitment drive follows a series of infrastructure investments and will assist the company in scaling up operations in preparation for peak season.

Yodel’s network has positions available at key locations such as Bristol, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Newton Abbot, and Llanelli.

Mike Hancox, CEO of Yodel, said: “Christmas is always our busiest time of the year, but with 2022 bringing additional World Cup-related shopping, we’re anticipating a festive season like never before. There are numerous roles available, with many offering the opportunity to advance into long-term careers. By joining Yodel, you will become part of a global family and have the option to work full or part-time to fit your schedule.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

E-commerce has grown dramatically in recent years, fueling sustained demand for parcel delivery services, and Yodel expects to handle over 200 million parcels this year.

Yodel is celebrating its first year of profitability after a year of rapid growth.

Source: Walesonline

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.