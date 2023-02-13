Working at Amazon is an opportunity that many people dream of, with its reputation as one of the largest and most innovative companies in the world.

It has previously been voted the place in America most people want to work by LinkedIn.

But there have also been criticisms about how workers are treated, and numerous lawsuits and fines over worker safety.

The company is also currently embroiled in rows with unions and striking workers over pay and safety in both the US and the UK.

From the company’s fast-paced and demanding work environment to its supportive culture and competitive benefits, we’ll take a closer look at what it’s like to work at one of the most influential companies in the world.

What’s it like to work at Amazon?

Amazon is notorious for its intense work environment.

It has also become equally well-known for its supportive culture and competitive staff benefits, which is likely to be one of the main reasons so many people are keen to work there.

Staff have reported high levels of job satisfaction, citing opportunities for growth and advancement, a supportive company culture, and a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Amazon has also been praised for its benefits and pay packages, which are often among the best in the industry.

However, it’s not all good news.

Some staff report long hours and a heavy workload, with a strong emphasis on productivity and performance.

Some reports have revealed horror stories about workers having limited toilet breaks and drivers having to urinate into bottles to avoid stopping.

The company strongly denied the accusations made in The Guardian in 2021.

So is Amazon a good place to work?

Working for Amazon can be a rewarding experience, which offers opportunities for professional growth, a supportive company culture and decent pay and benefits.

However, the intensity of the work environment can be a challenge, and the numerous fines, investigations, and pending lawsuits also raise concerns over safety.

