A woman has launched a $5m (£4.2m) lawsuit against Kraft Heinz Foods Company, claiming the advertised cooking time of its microwaveable cups is inaccurate.

Amanda Ramirez, from Florida, has launched the suit against the food giant.

The company markets the cups as “ready in 3.5 minutes”, but Ramirez claims it takes longer to prepare them.

According to her lawyers, the advertised time does not include preparation time, such as opening the lid and sauce pouch, adding water, and stirring.

The lawsuit alleges Ramirez paid more than she would have if she had known the truth.

It also demands that the company stop misleading advertising and initiates a corrective advertising campaign.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company has dismissed the case as “frivolous” and stated it would defend against the allegations.

This is not the first time a US consumer has filed a lawsuit against a company for false advertising.

McDonald’s and Burger King have both been sued in 2022 for alleged misleading advertising.

It is likely the case will be heard later this year.

