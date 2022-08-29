UK wine specialist Majestic has announced plans for stores in 76 new locations across the country.

The company has recently opened two new stores, in Haywards Heath in London and Godalming in Surrey in the last month and will continue to invest in physical stores despite rising costs.

Majestic’s CEO John Colley said the wine retailer is interested in expanding and is “optimistic.”

Colley said the firm is expecting customer feedback on its store search and added it will provide a year’s supply of wine to customers who assist them in locating the ideal new spot.

He said: “Responding to consumer demand, we’ve opened two new stores this month, but we aren’t stopping there.

“In addition to the new stores already in our pipeline, we’ve got our eye on a further 76 potential locations across the country.

“We are calling on the UK’s wine lovers to help us find sites so that we can offer more people a place to taste and discover new wines, beers, and spirits with guidance from our expert staff.”

The business now has 201 stores in the United Kingdom.

Majestic stated that under Fortress’ ownership, it has strived to increase its expertise, with over 1,000 Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) trained colleagues currently operating throughout its locations.

The group also said it had reinstalled tasting stations meant to help customers explore new wines, which were removed during its previous management.

Colley added: “Some retailers are battening down the hatches given the current climate, however history has shown that Majestic is an extremely resilient business.

“None of us have a crystal ball, but we remain optimistic despite tighter consumer budgets as wine is still something people want to enjoy and savour.

“Customers are returning to physical stores with enthusiasm, seeking out the advice of our expert staff to discover the real value in their wine choices.”

In 2019, private equity company Fortress purchased the Watford-based firm for £95 million.

It is currently the top wine specialist retailer in the UK employing over 1000 employees in its two hundred stores.

Source: The Independent

