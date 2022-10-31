Wilko has raised its starting hourly rate to £10 – 50p more than the national living wage – after a successful union campaign.

The pay increase is the result of a successful national ballot of team members by the GMB trade union.

The retailer stated it is committed to a temporary market forces payment of 50p per hour.

This is for logistics team members to help with recruitment and retention until March 31, 2023.

Wilko is also temporarily increasing the discount for team members to 30 percent.

This is available until the end of January to assist colleagues during the cost-of-living crisis.

Wilko CEO, Jerome Saint-Marc said: “We heard loud and clear from team members and from the GMB, who submitted an interim pay claim on behalf of members, that they are worried about the cost-of-living increase, particularly for anybody on entry level hourly rates.

“Despite the pressures on retail at the moment, we are really pleased to be able to further invest in our team members to help them through this.

“Our goal remains to grow by helping hard-working families with their everyday household and garden jobs. This approach is made possible only through the continued long-term commitment of our family ownership.”

In order to strengthen its balance sheet, the high-street retailer is looking into cost-cutting and restructuring options.

Source: Retail Gazette

