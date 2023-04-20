In an unexpected turn of events, the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC were purchased by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney back in 2020.

The move came out of nowhere, and drew massive publicity.

The very obvious question was “why do two massive film stars want to own a struggling, non-league football club in North Wales?”

READ MORE: The Darlington FC chairman who built a massive stadium, went to jail and tried to sign Diego Maradona

The announcement of the acquisition was made in November 2020, and it was met with both excitement and scepticism from fans and critics alike.

Reynolds and McElhenney are known for their success in the entertainment industry, but their lack of experience in football management left some wondering if they were the right people to take on this venture.

It isn’t too clear why they bought the club.

Maybe it’s due to the club underperforming or because of BootLegger, one of the most popular English YouTubers who would vlog every Wrexham game many years ago but is still seen a lot on social media today.

MASSIVE three points. @YTFC put on a show. The first 45 min were edgy as hell. Big Saturday match on the way at the Racecourse. This sport continues to be evil. https://t.co/yEeTvBxXpx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 18, 2023

Still, there really isn’t one specific reason with the duo being asked, and they said a few years ago, Ryan said: “Let’s buy a football club”, and Rob replied, “Urm, okay”.

One of the less appealing traits of modern football is that clubs are often owned by very rich people from abroad who are never seen in the stands.

However, the duo have made it clear they are committed to Wrexham’s success and are willing to invest time, money, and energy into making the club a force to be reckoned with.

In fact, their first order of business was to establish a new training facility and upgrade the stadium to improve the fan experience.

READ MORE: Satyam Computer Services’ fraud was one of the biggest in Indian history

Reynolds and McElhenney have also expressed their desire to involve the local community in the running of the club, stating they want Wrexham to be “community-owned and operated.”

They have already set up a Supporter’s Trust and invited fans to join them in shaping the future of the club.

Their unconventional approach has already gained them a loyal following among Wrexham fans, who appreciate their enthusiasm and passion for the sport.

It’s Often Sunny in Wrexham 😉 pic.twitter.com/pT1svsYVVL — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 20, 2023

However, the road ahead is not without its challenges.

The club currently sits top in the National League, the fifth tier of English football, but at the time of writing, they have just beaten Notts County 3-2, who were in 2nd place.

Both were on 100 points at the time and Wrexham are now on 104 with County now on 103.

There are only three games left.

The Hollywood stars now own Wrexham FC

Only one team is promoted so the likelihood is Wrexham going up, and County having to try to go up through the playoff route despite both teams breaking the highest ever points record in National League history.

Wrexham will need to work hard to climb the ranks to reach their goal of becoming a premier league club due, as their promotion will still have them three leagues short of the wealthiest and most powerful league in the world.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

But with Reynolds and McElhenney at the helm, there is a sense of optimism and excitement surrounding Wrexham AFC.

In normal terms, Reynolds and McElhenney are massively wealthy.

However, the two will pale in comparison to some of the billionaire consortiums that own Premier League sides like Manchester City.

However, their arrival at Wrexham has led to a great deal of publicity.

Their willingness to take risks and try new approaches may just be what the club needs to achieve success on and off the field.

It remains to be seen how their ownership will play out in the long run, but one thing is certain: the future of Wrexham football is looking bright; we can see it now with the likes of Paul Mullin and Ben Foster at the club, two players who were playing in higher divisions not so long ago, but it’s safe to say Hollywood now has a new stake in the world of sports.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.