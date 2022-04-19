According to Glassdoor, NVIDIA is in the number 1 spot for best places to work in the US in 2022.

READ MORE: 5 WEIRD WORKPLACE RULES MADE BY MILLIONAIRE BUSINESS LEADERS

NVIDIA Corporation is a global corporation that manufactures graphics processors, mobile technologies, and desktop computers.

Jen-Hsun “Jensen” Huang is co-founder of NVIDIA Corporation, where he currently serves as president and CEO.

As of 2022 Nvidia currently employs 22,473 people worldwide, its main office is headquartered in Santa Clara and has 57 office locations across 25 countries.

As of April 2022, NVIDIA has a market cap of $529.74 Billion. This makes NVIDIA the world’s 9th most valuable company by market cap!

Why is NVIDIA the best place to work?

It is because it’s “leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first.”

NVIDIA employees consistently give the company high ratings.

95% would recommend NVIDIA to a friend.

One employee said: “The work is challenging and meaningful. Compensation and benefits are great, and I love my coworkers”

The same proportion says the company has a positive business outlook.

And 98% approve of the CEO, Jensen Huang.

He is quoted as saying: “I don’t think you can create culture and develop core values during great times.

“I think it’s when the company faces adversity of extraordinary proportions, when there’s no reason for the company to survive, when you’re looking at incredible odds – that’s when culture is developed, character is developed.”

Follow WhatNews on YouTube, Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook