A cyber-attack on WHSmith has seen hackers steal information about current and former employees.

But the stationery retailer stressed its website, customer accounts, and customer databases are on separate systems and were not affected by the hack.

In a statement, the retailer said: “Upon becoming aware of the incident, we immediately launched an investigation, engaged specialist support services and implemented our incident response plans, which included notifying the relevant authorities.”

Read More: T-Mobile customers will get $350 million in compensation after data leak

“WH Smith takes the issue of cyber security extremely seriously and investigations into the incident are ongoing.”

Last April, the stationery retailer was forced to temporarily suspend orders for its online greetings card business Funky Pigeon due to a cyber security incident.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook