SanMar is to spend around $50 million on new distribution operations in Virginia, creating 1,000 jobs.

The clothing wholesaler will construct a flagship 1.1 million-square-foot complex in Hanover County, which will become its largest facility.

The new facility is expected to be operational within a year to 18 months.

Read More: Formulated Solutions’ $43.6 million project will bring 524 new jobs to Tennessee

Governor Glenn Youngkin said: “Securing SanMar Corp.’s flagship distribution center highlights Virginia’s strategic location, strong infrastructure and workforce as critical decision factors for logistics operations.”

Almost half of the 1,000 positions will be “pick and pack” operations, with a quarter will be forklift drivers and other equipment operators.

The remaining 25 percent of roles will be in leadership support.

Virginia competed with North Carolina for the project.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Founded in 1971, SanMar has eight additional distribution centers across the country.

It works with various brands like Brooks Brothers, New Era, Eddie Bauer, and Nike.

Shelley Williams, SanMar’s vice president of marketing, said the firm started recruiting for its Virginia site in February and has already employed 40 people.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Hanover County and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia.

The company is eligible to obtain benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.