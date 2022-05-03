The Los Angeles Lakers are an American professional basketball team based in Los Angeles.

The club competes in the National Basketball Association (NBA) as a member of the league’s Western Conference Pacific Division.

The team is very highly respected with an astounding 10 million fans following the Lakers on Twitter, while the official NBA Twitter page is followed by an impressive 34.4 million fans.

Most people would do anything to work with the Lakers and run out on the court at the Crypto.com Stadium.

Unfortunately, you may not be able to play with them but they do have some job openings:

Director, Corporate Partnerships (Sales) – Los Angeles Lakers (El Segundo · CA)

The Director, Corporate Partnerships is a sales executive with a deep love for the sports industry.

It should be noted that it is a high-pressure, high-reward role.

Previous experience needed is:

A minimum of five (5) years of work experience in sales and customer service

A proven track record of sales success (including cold calls and environments with high rates of rejection)

A minimum of one (1) year managing a team

Past experience making impactful presentations to senior executives

A good reputation within the sports industry, in LA and nationally



Director, Media Relations – Los Angeles Lakers (El Segundo · CA)

This position is responsible for putting together a strategic media plan, working with media relations staff to executive, and evaluating its effectiveness at the end of each season.

Knowledge, skills, abilities (just a few of many!):

Deep knowledge of Lakers team and history

A passion for basketball and professional sports, with an understanding of other sports cycles and operations

Ability to operate at the speed of the 24-hr news cycle

Broad knowledge and experience dealing with integrated communications approach

Proven experience successfully managing rapid response communications efforts

Possess strong relationships with local, regional, and national media, and exceptional client relationship management skills

