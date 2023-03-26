When you think of a window cleaner, you probably think of a person with a bucket and a ladder who turns up at your house every few months.

However, there are some jobs that are a bit bigger than your average house.

For example, cleaning the windows of an average-sized office is a fairly big job.

READ MORE: Weird Jobs: Getting paid to watch paint dry

So how would you go about cleaning the windows of the tallest building in the world?

That building is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The skyscraper is 829.8 m tall, which is around half-a-mile.

To put it simply, you’re going to need more than a ladder and a bucket.

Time Out revealed it 2019 what it takes to clean the giant tower.

It was based on a tweet from the official Burj Khalifa account, that no longer exists.

However, it revealed the building is cleaned four times a year.

But each cycle takes three months, which means it’s constantly being cleaned.

The window cleaners are also expert abseilers, who will climb to the stop of the spire, and then use descent ropes to get back down to the ground floor.

Once that is done, it’s back to the top to start the process all over again.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

The cleaners use high-tension ropes which are attached to the structure so they can scale the building safely.

The team that cleans the windows of the Burj Khalifa is made up of experienced abseilers who are trained to work at great heights.

They are also equipped with special cleaning tools and equipment, including high-pressure water jets and squeegees, that allow them to clean the windows effectively.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook