Purpose: This policy establishes the procedures for securely and permanently deleting data and ensuring that data is retained only when necessary.

Scope: This policy applies to all employees, contractors, and third-party service providers accessing What Jobs News’ data.

Data Deletion Procedures:

Data Retention Schedule: WhatJobs News will establish and maintain a data retention schedule that outlines the minimum and maximum retention periods for different data types. The retention period will be determined based on legal, regulatory, contractual, and business requirements. Data Deletion Requests: Employees and contractors who no longer require access to specific data must submit a data deletion request to the designated data privacy officer. Third-party service providers must follow the data deletion procedures outlined in their contract with What Jobs News. Secure Data Deletion: All data must be securely deleted using industry-standard deletion methods, such as overwriting or shredding. The data privacy officer or a designated employee will oversee the secure deletion process and ensure that data is irreversibly destroyed. Backup Data Deletion: Backup data copies must be deleted per the data retention schedule. Backup data that has exceeded its retention period must be securely deleted as soon as possible. Third-Party Data Deletion: Third-party service providers must delete What Jobs News’ data per their contract and provide proof of deletion upon request. Exceptions: In certain circumstances, What Jobs News may be required to retain data longer than outlined in the retention schedule. These exceptions must be approved by the data privacy officer or a designated employee and documented.

Policy Review: This policy will be reviewed annually and updated as necessary to reflect changes in legal, regulatory, contractual, and business requirements. The policy was last checked in December 2022.

Enforcement: Failure to comply with this policy may result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment or contract.

By following this data deletion policy, What Jobs News will ensure that data is securely and permanently deleted and not retained longer than necessary, in accordance with legal, regulatory, and contractual requirements.

If you wish to find out more please get in touch with us here www.whatjobs.com/contact.