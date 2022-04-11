WhatJobs? is proud to announce the launch of its Career Center – one of the most comprehensive job guides in the industry.

The company’s experts have put together more than 400 articles for jobseekers, giving them advice on everything from writing a resume to the best ways to find a job after finishing school.

With accessibility for their products at the core of their business WhatJobs? has also pieced together comprehensive content for workers with disabilities.

The Career Center also features hundreds of resume templates – which are completely and totally free to download and customize.

Meet the Whatbot

Hugh Fort, Global Head of Content at WhatJobs?, said: “We have done the hard work and put together hundreds of detailed career advice posts for our jobseekers. “Additionally, we have released fully customizable templates for candidates searching in a range of industries from accountants to healthcare workers to truck drivers.”

The Career Centre is the culmination of more than a year of hard work and features regular appearances from the company mascot – the Whatbot, created by design genius Brandon East.

The launch of the Career Center follows the launch of WhatJobs? Employers scheme offers a “Netflix-style” subscription for as little as $9.95 a month.

The company is rapidly expanding and recently launched in Italy, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Belgium. Every day around 1 million jobseekers worldwide are connected to open vacancies via WhatJobs. Founded in London, England, the business operates in 51 countries, with more to be added throughout 2022.

