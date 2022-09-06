Shane McGourty, Global Managing Director at WHATJOBS, is proud to announce that the UK & Ireland-based job search giant has launched in its 52nd country as it expands its global offering for job seekers and those wishing to advertise their vacancies.

The fast-growing company has now launched in Vietnam.

Vietnam is currently ranked as Asia’s 18th-biggest economy.

The country in south-east Asia has a population of more than 97 million people and has a rapidly growing economy which was one of the few in the world that grew during 2020 and the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic.

WhatJobs continues to be one of the fastest-growing job search start-ups in Europe and is the largest Anglo-Irish job portal in operation.

Launched in 2019, the company operates in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and Africa.

Knowing about their reputation, online recruiters have welcomed the expansion, with many already getting in touch to collaborate on projects.

Alex McDowell, Global Head of Traffic, said to WhatNews: “Vietnam is a rapidly growing economy and is one of the most beautiful, fascinating countries in the world.

“South-east Asia is a huge market, but we all know each other in this industry, and we look forward to continued success with our current partners and affiliates”.

“With the early signs of a downturn on the horizon, our ethos on delivering value for money for our customers has reached new levels, and we look forward to helping publishers find new revenue streams via our new Vietnamese venture”.

More international launches are planned throughout 2022, and the company also has an exciting new “employers” product, which went live in March in the USA and has now expanded into twenty further countries.

WhatNews has also launched a new UK-focused business and employment-related site, giving our readers all the latest headlines in the industry for our British audience.

Shane concluded by saying: “This is a hugely exciting launch for us in one of the most beautiful, amazing countries in the world, and our users can expect more new products and services being launched throughout the year.”

