WhatJobs.com, the global job search engine, is pleased to announce further expansion, launching in the Scandinavian country of Sweden.

The move brings its total global reach to 64 countries.

Launched in the United Kingdom in 2020, the brand has seen phenomenal growth in the past 12 months and now serves more than 5 million monthly users.

Shane McGourty, Global Managing Director at WHATJOBS International, has previously stated he has ambitions to deliver the brand in 100 countries by the end of 2023, and with the latest expansion into Scandinavia, the company remains on track to do that.

WhatJobs? Managing Director Shane McGourty

Speaking with WhatJobs News he said: “In 2020, WhatJobs was live in the UK and the US.

“In January 2023, we have just announced Sweden as our 64th location.

“There are more announcements to be made soon and I am so proud of the team here and their incredible work to get us expanding so rapidly into so many new and exciting countries.”

“This is a hugely exciting time for us, and our users can expect more new products and services being offered on a regular basis”.

Sweden has a population of 10.4 million people.

According to the World Bank, a key feature of the Swedish economy is “its openness and liberal approach to trade and doing business.”

It is traditionally an export-orientated nation and its top exports include cars, petrol and broadcasting equipment.

Some of its most famous brands include IKEA, Volvo, Saab and Ericsson.

FROM HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

WhatJobs’ roots go back to a flat above a cafe in London, England, in 2003, where Alexander Paterson first coined the idea of bringing high street recruitment online.

His first product was Check4Jobs.com, a job search aggregator that offered a portal for recruitment consultancies in the United Kingdom to advertise their jobs.

After years of building up, Check4Jobs Alexander decided he needed a rebrand and, in May 2011, transitioned the product to AdView.Online.

In 2016 Paterson accepted a proposal from McGourty to drop the AdView name and take the product overseas to build a brand not just for the few but for the many.

Over the next three years, Paterson and McGourty worked together to create a reputation amongst their peers whilst also laying the groundwork to launch WhatJobs.com in the United States of America.

Today the business operates from offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Asia and continues to look for expansion opportunities.

WhatJobs continues to be one of the fastest-growing job search start-ups in Europe and is the largest Anglo-Irish job portal in operation.

More international launches are planned in 2023.

