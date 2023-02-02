What Digital Holdings Ltd, the parent company of global search website WhatJobs.com has appointed Heiko Zeutschner as its new Chairman.

WhatJobs currently trades in 64 countries and lists more than 30 million global job vacancies in 10+ languages.

Heiko brings a wealth of leadership experience at the board level and has strong commercial and business acumen.

He is the founder of the German job board Gigajob.com which he set up in 1995.

Over the next 23 years, the site grew worldwide, peaking in 140 countries until it was sold in 2019.

Heiko has previously held various senior leadership roles in different industries.

This is the first time that WhatJobs has appointed a board chairperson since its founding in 2019.

CEO Alexander Paterson said:

I am pleased to announce Heiko Zeutschner as the first-ever Chairman of What Digital (Holdings) Ltd. Heiko will bring strong leadership experience from the private sector to support WhatJob’s growth and our plans to take us into the future. As well as this, Heiko will help us improve customer service and continue our global expansion.

Chairman of What Digital Holdings, Heiko Zeutschner, said:

I am very pleased to be taking up the role of Chair of What Digital Holdings at this pivotal time. I greatly look forward to serving the board in delivering its ambitious new strategy to transform how people find a job online. I already see a hugely talented team in place here, and I look forward to working with them to achieve our collective goals.

About Heiko Zeutschner

Heiko started his IT career in 1995 by creating and optimizing e-commerce solutions and web platforms. Since 1996 job boards have become his main work focus.

He founded the German job site Gigajob which grew to 110 countries worldwide over 23 years.

Heiko joined Whatjobs.com as Chairman of the Board to share his knowledge and experience. Heiko still lives in Germany but often travels globally for business and pleasure.

