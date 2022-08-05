What you could have invested in

Atlantic Lithium (Aim: ALL ) is an Australia-based lithium miner with operations in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

It is one of the companies benefiting from the boom in the price of the metal as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine disrupts supply.

Lithium is key to developing low-carbon technologies, such as batteries for electric vehicles, so demand is expected to remain high for at least the next decade.

Last month, Atlantic Lithium announced a 42 percent increase in the mineral resource estimate at its Ewoyaa project in Ghana and the start of its drilling activity for 2022.

The stock’s price has been up 168 percent over the last 12 months.

Be grateful you didn’t invest in

Royal Mail’s (LSE: RMG) share price has been on a downward spiral ever since it rose above the £6-mark in mid-2021, says the Motley Fool.

It now sits at a 52-week low.

The company was boosted throughout the pandemic due to the rise of online shopping, but demand has slowed now that restrictions have been removed.

It’s now also grappling with rising costs and having to pay higher wages to its workers.

The shares “look exceptionally cheap” and it has plans for international expansion.

However, its “fairly foggy outlook” will continue to weigh on its share price, which is down 31 percent over the past year.

Kris Paterson is a writer for WhatJobs.com

