Each month, we look at the top 30 employment websites worldwide. If you are an employer looking to advertise or a candidate looking for a new job, you can’t go far wrong with this list!

Rank Website Category Change Avg. Visit Duration Pages / Visit Bounce Rate 1 indeed.com Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:06:16 7.74 34.70% 2 glassdoor.com Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:03:10 3.29 50.37% 3 hh.ru Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:08:33 7.69 30.81% 4 ziprecruiter.com Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment +1 00:03:17 3.58 54.21% 5 jooble.org Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment -1 00:04:36 4.96 32.35% 6 talent.com Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:02:32 3.46 42.26% 7

pole-emploi.fr Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment +1 00:07:24 12.34 17.31% 8 taleo.net Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment -1 00:06:12 8.90 32.08% 9 naukri.com Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:07:03 6.34 36.38% 10 seek.com.au Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:05:46

6.94 32.42% 11 WhatJobs.com Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:05:38 6.87 32.45% 12 infojobs.com.br Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:09:37 4.63 33.76% 13 wal-mart.com Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:04:23 7.97 36.49% 14 appcast.io Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:03:05 4.26 54.03% 15 vagas.com.br Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:01:36 1.66 69.26% 16 jobs2careers.com Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:04:37 5.57 37.19% 17 jobrapido.com Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:02:57 3.14 48.19% 18 townwork.net Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:02:09 3.12 44.58% 19 arbeitsagentur.de Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:04:02 4.60 55.41% 20 amazon.jobs Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:06:57 10.08 29.00% 21 rikunabi.com Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:03:34 4.82 42.83% 22 infojobs.net Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:04:29 4.07 51.77% 23 totaljobs.com Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:05:54 7.80 30.32% 24 urssaf.fr Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:03:47 3.91 44.32% 25 jobcase.com Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:06:29 7.88 21.09% 26 kariyer.net Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:02:18 2.54 49.02% 27 computrabajo.com.mx Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:05:36 7.15 35.93% 28 doda.jp Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:05:44 7.24 35.30% 29 catho.com.br Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:03:44 4.11 57.27% 30 pracuj.pl Jobs and Career > Jobs and Employment = 00:03:58 4.03 47.76% *Data courtesy of Similarweb

KEY:

Change = Previous position

Avg, Visit = How long users stay on the website on average

Page Visits: How many pages do the average user view on the employment website

Bounce Rate: The percentage of users that close the website before performing an action

Indeed retains the top spot for March 2022. Things may be starting to heat up as Ziprecruiter.com closes in on Indeed.

It will come as no surprise to see that Ukraine-based Jooble has fallen due to the current war with Russia. I would expect to see a further decline as the year goes on.

Visit again next month for the April traffic performance of the world’s top 30 job search websites.

If you have a job search website that you think should be on the list or are interested in working with us, don’t hesitate to contact Hugh Fort by emailing [email protected]