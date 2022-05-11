Being a Lawyer is one of the more respectable careers but isn’t easy to get to the top of the chain.

Quick facts

Average salary: $127,990 per year and $61.54 per hour.

Typical Entry-Level Education: Doctoral or professional degree.

What Lawyers Do

Lawyers advise and represent individuals, businesses, and government agencies on legal issues and disputes.

How to Become a Lawyer

Becoming a lawyer usually takes 7 years of full-time study after high school—4 years of undergraduate study, followed by 3 years of law school.

Most states and jurisdictions require lawyers to complete a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association.

American Bar Association accreditation indicates that the law school, particularly its curricula and faculty, meets certain standards.

Prospective lawyers take licensing exams called “bar exams.”

Lawyers who receive a license to practice law are “admitted to the bar.”

Lawyers who want to practice in more than one state usually take the bar exam in each state.

After graduation, lawyers must keep informed about legal developments that affect their practices. Almost all states need lawyers to participate in continuing legal education either every year or every 3 years.

Important Skills

Analytical skills:

Lawyers help their clients resolve problems and issues. Therefore, they must be able to take in large amounts of information, decide on relevant facts, and suggest achievable solutions.

Interpersonal skills:

Lawyers must win the respect and trust of their clients by building a relationship so that clients feel comfortable enough to share personal information about their cases.

Problem-solving skills:

Lawyers must separate their emotions and opinions from their clients’ problems and evaluate the relevant information. Therefore, good problem-solving skills are important for lawyers, to prepare the best defense and tips for their clients.

Research skills;

Lawyers need to be able to find the laws and regulations which apply to a specific matter, in order to provide the appropriate legal advice for their clients.

Communication skills:

Lawyers must be able to clearly present and explain their case to negotiators, mediators, opposing parties, judges, or juries because they are speaking on behalf of their clients.

