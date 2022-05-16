Journalism is a fascinating world and is a job where you can genuinely make an impact on people’s lives.

It isn’t for everyone, and can be very difficult, but it’s also incredibly rewarding.

Don’t be fooled by Hollywood depictions, most journalists aren’t like the guy from Die Hard.

If you’re interested in entering the world of journalism, here’s how.

What does a journalist do?

At the most basic level, journalists investigate, collect, and present information.

Journalists do this in newspapers and magazines, but it can also be done in radio and television broadcasts, and online, through websites, blogs, podcasts, and other digital platforms.

Median annual wages for journalists

Broadcast news analysts: $55,380

Editors: $53,880

Reporters correspondents, and broadcast news analysts: $37,090

Reporters and correspondents: $35,870

Steps to Becoming a Journalist

Earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism

Go to Journalism School

Complete an Internships

Choose an Area of Specialization or Concentration

Land an Entry Level Job

Continuing Education and Advanced Degrees

Skills needed to be a journalist

Communication. The primary role of a journalist is to communicate news, either written or verbally

Attention to detail

Persistence

Research skills

Digital literacy

Logical reasoning and objectivity

Investigative reporting

Problem-solving skills

Strong inter-personal skills



