Journalism is a fascinating world and is a job where you can genuinely make an impact on people’s lives.
It isn’t for everyone, and can be very difficult, but it’s also incredibly rewarding.
Don’t be fooled by Hollywood depictions, most journalists aren’t like the guy from Die Hard.
If you’re interested in entering the world of journalism, here’s how.
What does a journalist do?
At the most basic level, journalists investigate, collect, and present information.
Journalists do this in newspapers and magazines, but it can also be done in radio and television broadcasts, and online, through websites, blogs, podcasts, and other digital platforms.
Median annual wages for journalists
Broadcast news analysts: $55,380
Editors: $53,880
Reporters correspondents, and broadcast news analysts: $37,090
Reporters and correspondents: $35,870
Steps to Becoming a Journalist
- Earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism
- Go to Journalism School
- Complete an Internships
- Choose an Area of Specialization or Concentration
- Land an Entry Level Job
- Continuing Education and Advanced Degrees
Skills needed to be a journalist
- Communication. The primary role of a journalist is to communicate news, either written or verbally
- Attention to detail
- Persistence
- Research skills
- Digital literacy
- Logical reasoning and objectivity
- Investigative reporting
- Problem-solving skills
- Strong inter-personal skills
