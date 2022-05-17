Chiropractors treat more than 35 million people in the US who are suffering from back problems every year.

Being a chiropractor: a life’s work

They usually perform a mixture of tasks depending on the patient, situation, and level of care that is needed. Common tasks chiropractors perform:

Assess a patient’s medical condition

Perform physical examinations

Analyze patient’s posture, spine, and reflexes

Conduct tests and take x-rays

Provide neuromusculoskeletal therapy, involving adjustment of the spinal column and other joints

Advise patients on health and lifestyle issues, such as exercise, nutrition, and sleep habits

Refer patients to other healthcare professionals

Chiropractors enjoy one of the best work-life balances of any healthcare profession, and also devote their time to a life of helping others-one of the many benefits.

Salary

The average salary starts at more than $145,000 per year, which usually includes bonuses, commissions, and profit-sharing.

The average salary reaches as high as $176, 219 in New York State.

Benefits of Becoming a Chiropractor

Job growth

Flexible work environment

Professional freedom

Demand

The Path to Chiropractic College

Step 1: Complete 3-4 years of undergraduate studies

Candidates for chiropractic college must have achieved the equivalent of three academic years of undergraduate study at an institution chosen by an agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education or an equivalent foreign agency.

Chiropractors must have an average grade point of no less than 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Step 2: Earn a degree from a chiropractic college

Chiropractors must earn a Doctor of Chiropractic (D.C.) degree from a chiropractic college. You’ll be studying with people from diverse undergraduate backgrounds such as liberal arts and social sciences to specialties such as exercise science and physiology, biology, kinesiology, athletic training, nursing, and physical therapy.

You’ll learn from a community of experienced and aspiring doctors who model day-by-day what it takes to be well and stay well.

Step 3: Get a license

Before you get your chiropractic license, you must first pass the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners (NCBE) exam.

All states instruct that chiropractors hold a Doctor of Chiropractic degree and have passed their certification exam before they can begin their careers.

The NBCE is a 4-part exam and each section can be taken at different times while you earn your degree.

Step 4: Choose a specialty

Choosing a specialty is one of the most rewarding steps to becoming a chiropractor. This step puts you one step closer to reaching your goal and starting your career.

You can specialize in areas like sports injuries, geriatrics, pediatrics, or treating nervous system and back pain conditions through neurological and chiropractic procedures, without the use of surgery or drugs.

Step 5: Become a chiropractor

By following your desire and chasing excellence, you will achieve your goal of becoming a chiropractor and undertake a rewarding career in the healthcare profession.

Important skills needed

Decision making

Attention to detail

Dexterity

Empathy

Interpersonal Skills

Organizational Skills

Communication

At NYCC, I’m currently learning the skills to diagnose patients of all ages and with different health profiles so I’m prepared as soon as I graduate. Sheridan

I’ve treated patients from many different backgrounds. With demand on the rise, there’s a strong need for more chiropractors with the expertise to treat the variety of patients that now require chiropractic care. .Dr. Tirimacco



