Major League Baseball is a professional baseball organization.

It is the oldest major professional sports league in the world.

The revenue of the league was $3.6 billion in 2020, an average of $122 million per team.

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets is said to be the highest-paid player earning an astonishing $43,333,333.

One of the most famous teams is the New York Yankees.

Formed in 1901, the Yankees are now worth around $6 billion and are thought to be baseball’s most valuable franchise.

There are 1,613 people employed by the franchise, who play at the legendary Yankees Stadium.

WHAT JOBS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE NEW YORK YANKEES?

You may not qualify for the playing fields but there are plenty of jobs you can do.

Part-Time Tour Guide, Stadium Tours – New York Yankees (Bronx · NY)

Built upon a storied legacy, the Yankees look to attract the best possible talent not just on the field but in the front office as well. A Part-Time Tour Guide is needed to conduct tours throughout Yankee Stadium.

Candidates should be comfortable speaking in public to large groups and have experience in a customer-facing environment.

Key responsibilities for this role are:

Conduct Yankee Stadium tours in a fun, informative, and engaging manner for individuals and groups

Distribute promotional items to tour guests

Perform additional duties and assist with projects as assigned

Qualifications and experience needed are:

Prior experience conducting tours

Demonstrated customer service experience

Strong verbal and interpersonal skills

Ability to multitask and prioritize

Flexible work schedule (nights, weekends, holidays)

Ability to work in an outdoor stadium environment

Ability to lift up to 25 lbs.

Knowledge of baseball history preferred

Analyst, Financial Operations – New York Yankees (Bronx · NY)

A primary goal of the Financial Operations department is to provide support through strategic analyses and facilitate informed decision-making by senior management and ownership.

While known for baseball, Yankee Stadium operates year-round and has a long history of hosting other events, which is an important component in growing its business and attracting new fans.

Key responsibilities for this role are:

Work directly with the Executive Director and CFO to assist in the negotiation, execution, and settlement of major non-baseball events at Yankee Stadium (i.e., Pinstripe Bowl, concerts, etc.)

Analyze the financial viability of major events, create event-specific revenue & expense budgets, and coordinate with departments across the organization to reconcile actual results

Serve as a key point person for and develop relationships with internal and external personnel to ensure the successful execution of all major events.

Oversee all non-baseball event ticket manifests and develop models to optimize ticket pricing and sales patterns.

Assist in reviewing legal contracts to confirm the accurate descriptions of deal terms.

Manage financial aspects of NYCFC partnership, including evaluating the annual budget and assessing detailed expense information to ensure proper treatment.

Determine postseason pricing compliant with internal directives and the Major League Baseball Postseason Manual and facilitate postseason game financial settlements.

Oversee expense management system and review expense reports for compliance with the expense reporting policy.

Prepare and evaluate analytics on various additional projects to benefit departments across the organization.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and experience needed:

Strong academic background with a Bachelor’s degree in finance, economics, or a related field.

1-2 years of experience in financial analysis, consulting, investment banking, business development, or strategic planning.

Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel with financial modeling experience.

Excellent attention to detail and organizational skills.

Ability to multi-task, adapt to changing assignments, and maintain confidential & sensitive information.

Strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills, with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels both internally and externally.

Ability to work extended hours, including events on nights, weekends, and holidays.

Player Development Technology Intern – Tampa Tarpons – New York Yankees (Tampa · FL)

Key responsibilities are:

Operate, maintain and troubleshoot multiple technology systems throughout the day. This person will report to the stadium prior to batting practice each day and be available to work one-hour post game.

Responsible for fixing any errors and uploading the data to the necessary portals.

Requirements for the role are:

Must be able to work all home games

Must have strong attention to detail and the ability to communicate well with others



