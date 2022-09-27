The maintenance agent carries out cleaning, maintenance and tidying of surfaces, premises and equipment of the community.

He/she is responsible for the routine maintenance of the materials and machines used, as well as for the decontamination and disinfection of the premises and equipment in accordance with health and safety regulations.

He/she also controls the supply of materials and products, and must ensure the safety of the users of the premises (marking out slippery areas, etc.).

The different tasks:

Maintain the cleanliness of administrative, technical or specialized premises (cleaning of floors, furniture, sanitary facilities and kitchens)

Dusting surfaces, sorting and disposing of common waste

Aerate spaces

Supply soap and hand towel dispensers

Ensure the safety of the users of the premises (marking of slippery areas, use of dangerous products, etc.)

Manage the supply of materials and products

Clean, store and maintain the equipment at the end of the operations

Identify and report any anomaly or malfunction

Required qualities

Being autonomous, organized and rigorous are essential qualities for the job of maintenance agent.

He/she often works alone and is therefore responsible for the proper execution of operations.

What are the missions of a cleaning agent?

A cleaner cleans premises and equipment and works on several sites, which requires frequent travel. His or her daily routine is often dictated by the schedules of the various departments of the community.

Indeed, the cleaning of offices and common areas, for example, will be scheduled early in the morning, while the cleaning of rooms where extracurricular activities take place will be done at the end of the day.

One of the characteristics of the position is the availability of a range of hours from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm.

The cleaning agent may sometimes be asked to set up a buffet, serve and tidy up during events linked to the life of the commune, such as the Mayor’s New Year’s ceremony. It is this type of mission that enriches the position and makes a change from the daily routine.

Skills/knowledge:

Knowledge of the operation and use of appliances and equipment

Mastery of cleaning and disinfection procedures

Knowledge of hygiene and safety rules (use of dangerous products, use of machines, etc.)

Knowledge of the gestures and work postures to adopt

What qualities are required?

To work in this field, you must be autonomous because the maintenance agent often works alone. They must also be organized and dynamic in order to carry out their various cleaning operations.

The cleaning agent follows training courses in gestures and posture to make his daily work less difficult. It is a job that remains physically demanding due to certain repetitive movements, even if, today, the conditions of exercise are evolving thanks to the new tools available to preserve the health of the agents.

Technical Qualities:

To master the rules of hygiene

Good knowledge of cleaning products

Be efficient and quick

Be well organized

Soft skills:

Good communication skills

meticulous and pay attention to details

Punctuality and speed of execution

Discretion, friendliness, honesty and integrity

Rigor and adaptability

Sense of organization and a job well done.

Autonomy, flexibility and dynamism

Particular constraints:

The hours are often staggered and many trips to different sites are necessary. The job of maintenance agent is exposed to certain constraints: prolonged standing, carrying loads, dangerous materials and products used.

We hope to have answered all your questions. Is this a job that you would like to do?