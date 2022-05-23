The US’s largest mortgage lender, Wells Fargo, has come under fire for holding employment interviews for minorities.

Joe Bruno, a former Wells Fargo executive, claimed he was sacked after reporting about “false interviews” with “diverse” candidates for jobs that had previously been given to someone else.

Bruno and six other current and former employees claim they were told to schedule interviews for “diverse” candidates despite the fact that management had no intention of actually hiring them.”

The sham interviews were instead designed to make the bank appear as if it were striving to diversify its workforce so that it wouldn’t land in hot water with government regulators,” the New York Times claims.

A spokesperson for the bank said all employees were mandated to follow their hiring procedures, and “do not tolerate” the behavior pronounced.

The new report could be another blow to Wells Fargo’s reputation, which already took a hit when the bank was fined in 2020 for creating fraudulent accounts.

Source: The Week

