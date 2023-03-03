The WebstaurantStore will spend more than $100 million on a facility that will create 225 new jobs in Wilson County.

The restaurant supply company has put forward $103.9 million for the project.

It will be the firm’s newest facility and its most significant investment in automation and infrastructure to date.

Read More: Amentum Services to move base to Virginia to generate 157 new jobs

Caleb Clugston, VP of network optimization, said: “Our facility, located in Lebanon, will be our largest investment in automation and infrastructure in the company’s history.

“The labor pool and skilled logistics workforce of the greater Lebanon, Tennessee, area made our decision easy when selecting our next site for distribution.”

Hiring is scheduled to begin later this year and last until 2024.

The Pennsylvania-based company, established in 2004, is one of the leading online restaurant supply companies.

It specializes in supplying commercial equipment and wholesale supplies from operations across the country.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Once operational, the plant will utilize automated packing machines and work alongside the firm’s existing distribution facilities in Kentucky and Georgia.

The project’s local or state incentives were not revealed.

Webstaurant joins the ranks of firms like REI, Tritium, and New Balance, among others, that have also confirmed facility launches in Lebanon.

Wilson County has scored 15 economic development deals totaling over 5,000 jobs and more than $1 billion in investment since 2019.

Source: The Business Journals

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.