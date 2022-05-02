Wawa, one of the North east’s most popular convenience store chains, is planning a huge expansion to double its store count.

CEO Chris Gheysen intends the firm to operate in about 1,800 locations by 2030.

Wawa aims to open outlets in both existing and new regions, including North Carolina, as part of its expansion.

The corporation will “fill in the gap” between Virginia and Florida by opening around 100 stores every year.

The project will be completed by the next several years.

Wawa is famous for its hoagies, coffee, snacks, and beverages.

Most locations also have gasoline courts, and the firm has recently included drive-thru lanes.

The firm began its operations in New Jersey as an iron foundry in 1803.

Today it has a chain of over 950 convenience retail stores offering a wide range of fresh food services.

Wawa has outlets in the states of Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Source: NJ.com

