Waupaca Foundry will lay off around 540 employees at its Etowah facility in Alabama by mid-June.

They will cease melting, molding, and core room manufacturing activities and resume processing operations with a considerably reduced staff from June 17.

This is not the first time the firm has had to make such a decision.

READ MORE: IRON MAKER TO DOUBLE PRODUCTION AND CREATE NEW JOBS IN WISCONSIN

In the interim, the county is assisting people affected in finding jobs and plans to conduct a job fair.

The company offers those laid off to be able to find work at other Waupaca facilities in the country.

Employees who desire to remain with Waupaca will be eligible for a $15,000 relocation compensation.

Those who choose to remain at the facility can apply for the remaining positions in Etowah.

The company, headquartered in Wisconsin, has about 650 employees in the Etowah facility.

Waupaca Foundry is the major manufacturer of cast and machined iron components for the automotive, off-highway, commercial vehicle, and other industrial applications.

Source: Local 3 News

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.