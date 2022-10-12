Warner Bros. Discovery announces another wave of layoffs at its television division, affecting almost 125 jobs.

It cuts will affect its scripted, unscripted, and animation units.

The reorganization within the studio will lead to nearly a fifth of staff losing jobs.

Currently, the parent company is continuing to seek cost reductions from the media mega-merger.

With the layoffs, 82 current staff will be terminated, and the cancelation of almost 43 open positions, making a total headcount cut of 125.

The layoffs hit 19 percent of the current workforce and 26 percent of the total group, including the unfulfilled positions.

Representatives at Warner Bros. declined to comment.

Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey said: “These are challenging times in the world at large, and a tumultuous time in our industry.

“For this kind of change to hit so close to home is incredibly difficult.

“But my hope is that these changes, made with an eye to a more focused business strategy, will strengthen and stabilize our company, maintain our great creative output, and better position us for continued future success.”

This comes on the heels of job cuts at HBO and HBO Max in August.

Seventy people on the team led by HBO and HBO Max head Casey Bloys were slashed, accounting for around 14 percent of his team.

HBO Max’s initial reality TV group was among those affected by the downsizing.

The division became defunct after HBO Max and other WarnerMedia companies merged with Discovery.

Additional units hit included HBO Max’s international co-productions, casting and the group responsible for acquiring outside content for the service.

Additional redundancies are expected at Warner Bros. Discovery.

The cutbacks also come at a difficult moment for the film and television industry.

After a time of huge spending to rival Netflix for streaming video subscribers, media and entertainment firms are under pressure to return to sobriety.

Warner Bros. Discovery has restructured its strategy for competing in the media industry’s move to a streaming future.

The firm intends to expand its streaming efforts while maintaining its existing businesses, which include cable channels and theatrical movies.

Source: Los Angeles Times

