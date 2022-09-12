Warner Bros Discovery executives are planning for the next series of layoffs expected to hit ad sales teams rolling as early as next week.

The layoffs are part of a wider, ongoing restructure at the company, which is struggling to reach $3 billion in cost cuts pledged from Discovery’s takeover of WarnerMedia in April.

Four people have said that they expect more widespread layoffs.

Discovery intends to consolidate numerous business lines under a single sales structure, including Warner Bros. Entertainment, HBO and HBO Max, Turner, CNN, and Discovery.

There are also some concerns about the company’s new method of selling advertising.

Contracts previously solved by the content vertical will now be sold all through the company’s large content portfolio, which covers lifestyle, news, and sports.

The former Turner ad sales unit, now led by WBD ad sales CEO Jon Steinlauf, has already let go of a number of key executives.

It came after the business began giving buyouts to its 3,000 global ad sales force staffers, with the intention of reducing those teams by 30 percent.

One source told Insider several former WarnerMedia sales executives were making a lot more than their Discovery staff and thus opted for hefty buyouts that were hard to reject.

WBD reported over $1 billion in restructuring expenditures in its first quarterly earnings report as a new firm.

One source said that leadership has been hustling to find jobs for those they want to retain.

Katrina Cukaj, who spearheaded the company’s previous upfront presentations as WarnerMedia’s Lead, Ad Sales, and Client Partnerships, is among several who have already left.

Source: Insider

