The Dallas Cowboys football franchise is the biggest sports company in America, with huge support and billions in financial backing.

The operation is worth $5.7 billion and its owner, Jerry Jones, is estimated to be worth $11.4 billion.

It’s a huge company, whose top star,quarterback Dak Prescott, is said to have earned $87 million himself in 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys currently employ 1,222 people.

The five-time Super Bowl champions were formed in 1960, and the spectacular stadium opened in 2009.

What jobs are available at the Dallas Cowboys?

Most people won’t get to run out of the field at the AT & T Stadium – which recently hosted WWE’s annual Wrestlemania – but there are plenty of opportunities to became part of the operation.

Here are some of the roles on offer:

Key Holder-Dallas Cowboys Pro Shops

Based in San Antonio, this role needs someone who “creates a fun and energetic environment for our fans and teammates.”

It also includes the ability to “proactively educate himself/herself and teammates on product knowledge and merchandise campaigns to effectively communicate and promote to our customers.”

Stadium Project Manager

This is a role for a person whose job would be “overseeing and directing the capital improvements of AT&T Stadium and assisting with third-party event load-in/out logistics.”

Applicants will need a degree in Construction or Project Management or a related area of study required as well as 1-2 plus years of experience in the construction industry.

Security Coordinator

The Security Coordinator “oversees the daily and event day operations of the 24/7 security services contractor functions at AT&T Stadium.”

There is a wide range of aspects to the job, including “preparing staff documents including 24-hour security supervisor notes, security brief sheets, deployment plans and credential boards”

Applicants need a degree in business, communications, sports management, or related area of study preferred

Event Presentation and Fan Experience Coordinator

This fun-sounding role involves putting on events for the Cowboys’ die-hard supporters.

The applicant needs to: “Plan, coordinate and serve as on-site contact for Tostitos Championship Plaza and The Star District events including but not limited to: Movie nights, Corn hole tournaments, Car shows, Wine Walks, Market at The Star, Easter event, Trunk-or-treat event and District Anniversary.”

More details of jobs at the Dallas Cowboys can be found here.

