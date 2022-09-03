Walmart is holding a virtual summit for recruiting Canadian businesses to expand their footprint in its flagship US Marketplace.

Entrepreneurs and e-commerce sellers who want to be the first to explore the opportunity can sign up for the Virtual Walmart Global Seller Summit – Canada on September 8.

Every month, the retail giant serves a growing base of over 120 million passionate online shoppers.

It will include practical sessions led by Walmart executives and Payoneer, a cross-border payments company.

Participants will discover how to benefit from simpler onboarding, efficient fulfillment, targeted marketing, and integrated financial services.

They will be given assistance in swiftly scaling and growing in the United States and Canada.

The zeal to entice Canadian firms builds on Walmart’s decades of involvement in Canadian retailing and e-commerce.

It comes at a time when local firms, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, are trying to get the benefits of the Canada-United States-Mexico free trade deal (CUSMA).

Darren Carithers, the senior vice president of Marketplace Development for Walmart International said the firm is focused on expanding its US and Canada marketplaces.

He stated that it is investing aggressively in new tools and services for sellers.

Carithers said: “Building e-commerce marketplaces that both customers and sellers trust has been a priority for Walmart for years.

“Whether you are an experienced Walmart seller or new to the Walmart family, we want to help you succeed on our U.S. and Canadian marketplaces.

“By working together, we can serve more customers and help everyone save money and live a better life.”

Walmart Fulfillment Services is one of the world-class tools designed to help sellers streamline cross-border operations and develop their stateside business.

It offers Canadian sellers to use the retailer’s massive market-leading US supply chain expertise and infrastructure to deliver across the contiguous US within one to two days.

Additionally, sellers may utilize the Walmart Connect media platform to launch effective advertising and marketing campaigns.

They may use Seller Center tools to expedite operations, find growth possibilities, and improve their catalog and listings.

Ya Wen, senior vice president, Americas, Payoneer said: “Payoneer’s mission is to connect small businesses to the global economy.

“Our partnership with Walmart gives our sellers the opportunity to work with one of the biggest names in retail.

“We are delighted to see more Canadian entrepreneurs and small businesses joining the global digital economy and selling to U.S. consumers on Walmart Marketplace.”

Source: Yahoo! Finance

