Walmart plans to close its store at The Marketplace at Factoria, which will result in the layoff of 147 employees.

The closure taking place on Friday, April 22, and is due to poor financial performance.

Those employees affected will be able to transfer to another location.

The company opened its Bellevue store in 2012.

In Washington state, Walmart has more than 65 shops, including Sam’s Clubs.

It is reported that Walmart planned to expand its digital footprint in the Pacific Northwest by adding 200 additional people to work in positions such as software engineering, cybersecurity, and others.

The retail behemoth already has approximately 160 tech jobs in the Seattle region.

Source: KIRO 7

