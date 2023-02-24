Walmart has announced two more store closures in Oregon next month which will lead to 580 workers losing their jobs.

The retail giant had previously confirmed a half-dozen closures, when five sites across three states were scheduled to shut earlier this month.

Walmart revealed last week that two more stores in two more states would also be closing.

A company spokesperson confirmed two locations in Portland, Oregon, will close.

They said these stores weren’t hitting financial targets, but the move to shut both was based on “several factors.”

Employees will be able to transfer to other Walmart stores if they choose.

Following a “thorough review process,” other recently announced store closures have also been linked to profitability worries.

Among them was an Albuquerque, New Mexico, store that was categorized as “underperforming.”

Two of the three stores closed in the Chicago region also failed to reach financial targets.

A Walmart spokesperson said: “This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process.

“We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations. While our underlying business is strong, these specific stores haven’t performed as well as we hoped.”

Source: The Hill

