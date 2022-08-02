A Walmart store was evacuated when an employee accidentally broke a cooling line in a refrigeration unit and caused a gas leak.

The Pittsfield Fire Department reported that it was spraying Freon gas all around the Berkshire Crossing store.

The Massachusetts State Hazardous Materials team was activated on “Tier 1” in response to the incident, which happened at roughly 5:15 a.m.

Fire department employees also responded.

As stated in the report, the team separated and shut down the system and ventilated the premises.

There were no injuries recorded.

Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Garner said: “It’s very challenging to evacuate all of the Freon out of the building,”

The store was closed for several hours, reopening in the afternoon.

Freon is a colorless, odorless gas. When breathed deeply, it can deprive cells and lungs of oxygen.

The gas can also have a significant influence on a person’s air quality and health.

Refrigeration poisoning is a dangerous illness that can include breathing difficulties, headaches, nausea and vomiting, skin and eye irritation, and coughing.

Source: BerkshireEagle

