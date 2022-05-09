The Walmart Supercenter in Bullhead City completed its remodeling and celebrated the grand re-opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

There is a shift in the arrangement of several departments, which was done to better use space in the huge 222,000 square-foot structure.

The new concrete flooring was finished, with a section of it done in a prior renovation project, along with the addition of new signage.

Store Manager Kelby Carley said: “A lot of work was done to get this store to this point.”

The current Arizona store was opened in January of 2000, though the original Bullhead City Miracle Mile store was established in 1990.

Source: Mohave Daily News

