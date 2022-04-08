Walmart has revealed its that truck drivers in North Carolina will be getting a pay rise.

In North Carolina, more 850 drivers who work for Walmart’s private fleet are to get a rise.

The business also announced the start of a new fleet development program to train new drivers, who can now earn between $95,000 and $110,000 in their first year with Walmart.

Drivers with more than a year with the company have the potential to earn more than $110,000 a year, depending on factors like location and longevity.

Walmart employs about 12,000 truck drivers who are committed to safety and professionalism and will benefit from this pay increase.

Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. it employs 2.3 million associates around the world nearly 1.6 million in the U.S. alone.

Source: Fox8

