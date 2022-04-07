Walmart is to open the first of five new doctor-staffed “Walmart Health” facilities in the lucrative Florida market as the retail behemoth seeks to bring low-cost healthcare services to its consumers.

The Florida facilities will offer a variety of basic medical services, urgent care including X-ray services, dentistry and eye care, and behavioral health services.

The 6,500 square feet healthcare centers will be open seven days a week.

Dr. David Carmouche, senior vice president of Walmart’s omnichannel care offerings said: “Two years after the launch of Walmart Health, we continue evolving and growing to make health care even more accessible to the communities we serve.”

In the previous three years, Walmart Health has opened 20 clinics in Arkansas, Georgia, and Illinois.

The Florida facilities will utilize the electronic health record system to provide a more unified patient experience.

Walmart has a massive market potential in Florida as the state already has the second-highest number of Walmart shops in the US.

The retailer now has over 380 retail locations in Florida, with more than 120,000 employees.

Source: Forbes

