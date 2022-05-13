Walmart is extending its InHome delivery service to Virginia Beach and Norfolk, which will create new employment in the area.

The service is estimated to generate 68 new jobs in the Virginia Beach and Norfolk area.

The expansion is part of the retailer’s goal to reach 30 million US households with InHome this year.

READ MORE: WALMART STORE CELEBRATES GRAND RE-OPENING IN BULLHEAD CITY

The service costs $19.95 per month or $148 per year, with no additional fees or tips included in the membership price.

The store promises to save consumers time by delivering fresh food and other daily necessities directly to their homes.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

Walmart announced plans in January to increase access to InHome to 30 million US households by the end of 2022.

InHome delivery is its most recent delivery option which involves creating a low-cost last-mile delivery network focused on density, speed, and sustainability.

Walmart also provides delivery and Express delivery on 160,000+ goods from over 3,400 Walmart locations, serving 70 percent of the US population.

Source: WAVY

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook