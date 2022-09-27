Walmart has entered the metaverse by launching two immersive experiences on the popular online gaming platform Roblox.

The big-box retailer is exploring ways to reach customers, as the pandemic altered shopping habits and boosted consumers’ engagement with social media, apps, and gaming websites.

The two new experiences are called Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play.

‘Walmart Land’ will feature a mini Netflix experience with “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp, a virtual dressing room, and a music festival with hot artists.

It will also market virtual merchandise or “verch” for avatars that mirror what shoppers can get at Walmart stores and on its website.

Walmart’s Universe of Play will include immersive games featuring characters from the retailer’s most popular Christmas toy products, from L.O.L Surprise! to Paw Patrol.

Players can win tokens and other rewards to spend on virtual merchandise on Roblox.

Walmart’s CMO William White said Roblox will serve as a testing ground for the company as it considers steps in the metaverse and beyond.

He said the experiences are designed with the next generation of shoppers in mind, particularly Gen Z, generally defined as around age 25 or younger.

Walmart Land will feature Madison Beer, Kane Brown, and Yungblud for its virtual concert called “Electric Fest” in October.

Walmart Land has an obstacle course of oversized items from the retailer’s Gen Z-focused cosmetic brands, such as Bubble skin-care products and Uoma makeup products by Sharon C.

It also offers a virtual fitting room with apparel from its unique fashion brands, such as Free Assembly.

Roblox, a gaming platform created in 2004, is a market leader in the metaverse.

It has dominantly attracted more young children and teenagers, although the firm claims to be drawing users of all ages.

During the Covid pandemic, Roblox drew a large number of new users and entered the stock market the year before.

Source: CNBC

