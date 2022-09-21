Walmart Connect has introduced an Innovation Partner program with video streaming services, to create new ways for suppliers and sellers to connect with customers.

This will enable advertisers’ access to live streaming, t-commerce, entertainment, and social feeds during the holiday season.

The program’s innovative partners are TikTok, Snap, Firework, TalkShopLive, Roku, and Walmart.

Walmart Chief Revenue Officer Seth Dallaire said: “The newly expanded offering includes additional touchpoints and channels to reach customers wherever they are with new ad formats.”

“Together, we will work with each partner to more deeply connect advertisers with customers throughout key moments in the shopper journey in order to provide the best solutions for advertisers.”

Program collaborations would also give “test and learn” opportunities across numerous channels.

Among the offerings are in-feed advertisements on TikTok, as well as Snap ad units.

These can be purchased through Walmart Connect to attract the Snapchat audience.

Shoppable live streams and videos will be offered on Walmart.com/live and all over the web via the TalkShopLive collaboration.

Additionally, Roku will support t-commerce shopping via streaming.

Dallaire added: “Our partnerships further underscore how Walmart Connect is committed to evolving our business and expanding our offerings to actively stay ahead of what advertisers need.”

“There is no other platform that can extend to new formats where customers are engaging and interacting, and leverage Walmart’s unparalleled first-party omnichannel data to deliver measurable sales performance.”

The introduction of the Innovation Partner program comes only days after Walmart announced measures to help sellers engage with customers.

Among the improvements are a “Search Brand Amplifier,” that places advertised items at the top of search results, and a faster onboarding process at the Walmart Ad Center.

It will also develop new application programming interfaces (APIs) to support overseas sellers, as well as new resources to optimize sponsored search campaigns.

