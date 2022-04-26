Walmart has confirmed it will close a store in Ohio which will lead to 178 job losses.

Customers of the store in Mayfield Road in the city of Mayfield Heights, say the closure will cause a “food desert” in the area.

The store will close on Friday, May 20, leaving many customers dissatisfied.

Walmart released a statement on Tuesday, April 19 about the closure.

Communications Director Felicia McCranie said: “Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations,”

The store is set to close on Friday, May 20 but not everyone is ready to let go.

Shopper Cheryl Price said. “By them closing this particular store I just think that this was the worst decision they could have ever made.”

McCranie went on to say that they hope the associates will want to stay with Walmart and that they are all eligible to transfer to another store. Employees will not be terminated until July.

In the end, Price and other customers say they fear they’ll be living in a “food desert” with the closure of this affordable option.

Source: 19 News

