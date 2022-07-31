Walmart has announced that it is extending its service that would deliver food right to customers’ refrigerators.

Walmart’s InHome delivery service, which debuted in the autumn of 2019, allows consumers to place grocery purchases online and then have a Walmart employee enter their house through a smart lock to retrieve their deliveries.

The service was first tested in a few locations, including Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and Vero Beach, and is now available to six million homes across the United States, with further launches in Northwest Arkansas, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.

Walmart executives announced the expansion of the InHome delivery service, which would also result in the creation of 60 new positions in the Atlanta metro region.

According to representatives, Walmart’s customized InHome membership and delivery option enable consumers to have fresh food and basic daily necessities delivered to the address of their choice.

Customers can choose to have their products delivered to their doorstep or to have them immediately unpacked and placed in their kitchen or garage.

Officials say 140 new jobs have been added since the service launched in 2021.

After signing up, shoppers may make orders for goods that are qualified for in-store delivery by browsing Walmart.com or the Walmart app.



Source: 46 News

