A Kentucky company has bought a former care center which has been empty for 15 years and will pull it down and replace it.

City bosses are thrilled with the move by ViWinTech Windows & Doors, which has purchased the building in Irvin Cobb Drive which is just yards from its head office.

Mayor George Bray said: “The board of commissioners and I are committed to the growth and enhancement of Paducah’s Southside, but it takes partnerships and the dedication of private companies willing to establish roots in Paducah in order to make this growth mentality tangible.”

ViWinTech President Evan Rittgers described it as a sound business decision and an opportunity for other businesses in the Southside neighborhood to expand.

Rittgers said: “I see so much potential in residential and commercial growth in the Southside,”

“The acquisition of this property … expands ViWinTech’s footprint on the Southside (and) provides ample space for company expansion once the Residential Care Center building is removed.”

Rittgers added that the location is advantageous to VinWinTech’s 330 employees because the majority of them live within Paducah city limits.

The company’s headquarters, located at 2400 Irvin Cobb Drive, is approximately 160,000 square feet in size, with a distribution market that spans the South and Midwest.

The former care facility closed in 2007 and once served as a motel until 1985.

The city estimated $400,000 in demolition and disposal costs for the privately-owned building in 2021, despite a $60,000 assessment for the two-acre property, which left the difference as a liability.

City officials have tried to sell the derelict property, deemed an “eyesore” by some, in the past.

However, interested parties were unable to reach an agreement with the owner regarding the asking price.

