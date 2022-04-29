A training technology company in Vienna, Virginia plans to relocate its headquarters to Orlando in less than two years.

C2 Technologies Inc. opened its Center for Immersive Learning Tech and MODSIM at the University of Central Florida Research Park Incubator on Friday, April 1 as part of the UCF Business Incubation Program’s Soft-Landing Program.

C2 Technologies intends to hire up to 50 people at the center over the next two years.

The company, which employs 500 people in Vienna, also may relocate its headquarters from Virginia to Central Florida after the center is open for a year.

CEO Dolly Oberoi told Orlando Inno: “It’s something we’re looking at.”

Orlando is frequently regarded as the world capital for modeling, simulation, and training (MS&T), a $6 billion local industry.

Oberoi said C2 Technologies wants to be in the area because of the concentration of talent, simulation firms, government customers, and academic research at UCF and Research Park.

She said: “It’s the lifeblood of the industry.”

If the 32-year-old corporation relocates its headquarters to Orlando, the region will certainly gain additional high-paying positions.

C2 Technologies employs over 500 individuals in 44 locations and is planning to add dozens of new jobs in the area.

The company projects it will hire more than two dozen employees in its first year in Orlando, UCF and C2 Technologies announced on April 26.

The firm expects it will double its local headcount in the center’s second year of operations.

The Center for Immersive Learning Tech and MODSIM will emphasize research and development of immersive technologies for education, research and training.

Those immersive technologies, ranging from virtual reality to the metaverse, apply to government, the defense sector and private industry. The firm already is working on U.S. Navy projects in Orlando, Oberoi said.

That work calls for high-tech jobs. Positions the company will seek to fill immediately include 3D modelers, game designers, research assistants and various types of programmers. C2 Technologies expects annual salaries for these jobs to be as high as $150,000.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports similar positions to pay average annual wages between $67,030-$88,720 in metro Orlando, though the pay may be higher based on an employee’s experience and area of specialization.

Source: Bizjournal

