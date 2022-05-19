Governor Glenn Youngkin has introduced an alternate recruiting process to help people with disabilities get government jobs in Virginia.

The new procedure serves as a model for inclusive employment practices as the state government attempts to hire, integrate, and accommodate more people with disabilities.

This effort will ensure that all citizens, including those with different abilities, have equitable work opportunities.

READ MORE: WALMART INHOME EXPANSION IN VIRGINIA WILL CREATE 68 NEW JOBS

Youngkin said: “My administration fully supports expanded economic and job opportunities for individuals living with disabilities. This is a significant step in the Commonwealth’s commitment to the overall goal of increasing employment opportunities for all Virginians.”

Applicants with verified disabilities who have been certified by a DARS certified rehabilitation counselor will be considered eligible.

Looking for a new job? Find the WhatJobs Career Advice Center here

John Littel, Secretary of Health and Human Resources, said: “To bolster this initiative, DARS received a $9.2 million federal grant called ‘Pathways to Careers using Partnerships, Apprenticeships and Equity.”

It would provide skills-based training and registered apprenticeships to at least 750 Virginians with disabilities in high-wage, high-demand industries like STEM and state government.

Source: WSLS 10

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook