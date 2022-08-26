A Virginia-based drone technology services company is expanding its operations, creating 655 new jobs.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office said: ”DroneUp LLC will invest $7 million to expand its Virginia Beach headquarters, creating 510 new jobs

“The company will also invest $20.2 million to establish a new testing, training, and research and development center for drone operators at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County south of Richmond. That project is expected to create 145 new jobs.”

“This is an impressive and highly impactful project for Virginia Beach, Dinwiddie County, and beyond that represents a new age of technology for our society, and DroneUp is at the forefront of Unmanned Aircraft System development,”

DroneUp recently announced a partnership with Walmart, which owns a minority stake in the privately held company, to provide drone delivery services at 34 locations throughout the United States.

DroneUp said it planned to establish three “drone hubs” at Walmart locations in Virginia this year.

DroneUp founder and CEO Tom Walker said in a statement. “This investment and expansion will not only bring new career opportunities to our region, but also allow us to tap into the brightest minds around Unmanned Aircraft System development and design.”

The governor announced the expansion plans during a press conference outside the executive mansion in Richmond, which included a drone demonstration.

During remarks, Walker said Youngkin had visited the company’s headquarters and had the chance to fly a drone.

A member of staff told Walker the governor was perhaps better suited to politics.

Walker said: “I’m glad he’s the governor and not one of our pilots,”

DroneUp works with more than 20,000 drone pilots to serve its customers.

The project qualifies for a variety of taxpayer-funded incentives, including a grant of more than $5 million.

Virginia competed for the projects with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas.

What is DroneUp?

DroneUp is the leading complete drone services provider, transforming businesses and government organizations with drone technology solutions.

Where it is headquartered? The company is headquartered in Virginia, United States

How many staff does it have? DroneUp has 32 employees.

What is its annual revenue? The annual revenue is $5 Million.

Source: US News

