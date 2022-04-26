Memphis Record Pressing has announced a $30 million expansion at its facility in Bartlett that will give way to new jobs in the area.

The project is expected to add at least 172 jobs with an average income of nearly $42,000 with perks.

The company which produces vinyl records will double its workforce in the move.

READ MORE: STEEL COMPANY’S $18.7 MILLION EXPANSION WILL CREATE 115 NEW JOBS IN ARKANSAS

Mayor Keith McDonald said: “It’s a very good accomplishment. I’m very thankful that Memphis Press is doing so well. They needed to grow. I’m glad that after their deliberation they decided to expand where they were.”

The 33,000-square-feet of production space and 34 record presses will assist the firm in meeting the demand of music lovers all around the world.

More than $21 million will be invested on MRP’s headquarters on Brother Boulevard as a part of this investment.

The record company will also invest more than $7 million in upgrades to its Appling Center Drive warehouse.

Vinyl record sales surpassed $1 billion last year, a near 40-year high.

Memphis Record Pressing in Bartlett, Tennessee, has been putting its unique touch on vinyl since 2014.

Source: WHNT

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.